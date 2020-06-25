GREYBULL (WNE) — A 70-year-old Greybull man has been identified as
one of the two men who died in a two-vehicle, head-on collision north of Worland on Wednesday, June 17.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol states in a release that Marian Duda was southbound in a 2006 Jeep Liberty when he crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a 1992 Chevrolet 2500 driven by 47-year-old Javier Mendoza of Worland.
Both men succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the accident, which occurred near milepost 169 on U.S. Highway 20. Troopers were notified of the accident at
6:18 a.m.
The accident report states that Duda was wearing his seat belt, but that Mendoza was not.
The crash is still under investigation.
Duda and Mendoza were the 38th and 39th fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways this year — compared to the todate totals of 72 in 2019, 42 in 2018 and 58 in 2017.
