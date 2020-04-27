ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) High Desert District reminds people planning to drive on public lands this spring, that it is illegal to travel off existing roads in a motorized vehicle.
A citation for driving a motorized vehicle off existing roads or in a closed area can result in fines. Off-road driving can cause significant damage anytime, but Spring soils are especially susceptible, according to a BLM press release. The resulting damage can cause erosion and serious impacts to important wildlife habitat. Another factor to consider is personal safety such as not getting stranded on muddy or washed-out roads.
The reminder is in line with the BLM’s priority of conservation stewardship, according to the department. There are hundreds of miles of roads to use when exploring public land in Wyoming.
Also each spring, visitors from throughout the region search for shed antlers on BLM-administered land in southern and western Wyoming. It is crucial that those visitors using motorized vehicles remain on existing roads. BLM rangers will patrol popular shed hunting areas to ensure compliance with travel management rules and resource regulations.
Anyone driving cross country off existing roads can be reported by contacting the local BLM Field Office. A vehicle description, license plate number, time and location will help with travel regulations enforcement.
The location of road damage or impassable roads may be reported to the High Desert District Engineer Joe Cantrell at 307-352-0256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.