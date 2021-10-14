The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 97 on Thursday.
The Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus report said the state received reports of 461 new laboratory-confirmed cases Thursday and of 144 new probable cases.
The state also received new reports of 508 recoveries among those with confirmed and probable cases, leaving Wyoming with 3,662 active cases, an increase of 97 from Wednesday.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases at 738; Laramie County had 305; Campbell County had 301; Fremont had 291; Sheridan had 246; Goshen had 212; Uinta had 199; Park had 195; Sweetwater had 162; Albany and Washakie had 136; Lincoln had 119; Converse had 96; Carbon had 95; Big Horn had 71; Sublette had 66; Platte had 65; Teton had 63; Weston had 52; Crook had 35; Johnson had 33; Niobrara had 30, and Hot Springs had 16.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 96,664 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020. Of those, 91,922 have recovered.
