RAWLINS (WNE) — A Hanna marshal has been praised for his work using less than lethal force when taking a suspect into custody last week.
Marshal Jeff Neimark responded to a hostage situation on Nov. 26 at the Virginian Hotel in Medicine Bow after the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office received 11 emergency calls related to a man holding a gun in each hand and taking someone hostage.
According to a news release issued by the marshal:
Around 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, Neimark heard about the calls over his radio, including ones about a male suspect assaulting a woman and throwing chairs inside of the hotel. He was at his office at the time.
While en route to the hotel, Neimark received multiple updates from the sheriff’s office, including that the suspect had two guns (one in each hand), three magazines and was pointing one of the guns at the building.
When Neimark was about five minutes away from the scene, he learned that the suspect was pointing a gun at someone and taking a hostage.
Once he arrived at the hotel, Neimark located and encountered the suspect, deploying less than lethal munitions. He stated he deployed two drag-stabilized bean bag rounds, an OC-pepper round and a C.S. round, also known as tear gas.
The sheriff’s office then took the suspect into custody and EMTs came in to look at patrons and employees of the hotel who were injured during the incident.
