CODY (WNE) — It’s official. Kanye West is the new owner of the former Monster Lake Ranch.
Although the information is hardly news to most people in Cody, it is now official as two new deeds for the property were filed Oct. 28 with the Park County Clerk’s Office.
Deed documents reveal West made two separate purchases under his Psalm 2019 Limited Liability Company.
The principal office for this company is in Los Angeles, where West has a residence.
The associated address for this LLC is for 3202 Big Horn Ave., where West was recently confirmed to have purchased the Mountain Equipment property owned by Steve and Laurie Swan. That property was purchased on Oct. 17 under Psalm Cody Commercial LLC.
It appears West privately purchased the 4,524 acre property he is now referring to as West Lake, in two chunks. The first was signed off on Oct. 23 and granted by Cody Oar Lock Ranch LLC. Cody Oar Lock is associated with Colin Simpson of the Burg Simpson law office in Cody.
West has been spotted throughout Cody numerous times in recent months. His most public moment came when delivering a Sunday Service concert at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in late September.
