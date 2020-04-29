Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 29

Albany: 8

Big Horn: 2

Campbell: 14

Carbon: 4

Converse: 13

Crook: 5

Fremont: 102

Goshen: 3

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 11

Laramie: 96

Lincoln: 6

Natrona: 39

Niobrara: 1

Park: 1

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 12

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 10

Teton: 64

Uinta: 6

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total 404

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 29

Albany: 0

Big Horn: 1

Campbell: 9

Carbon: 0

Converse: 9

Crook: 0

Fremont: 8

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 43

Lincoln: 3

Natrona: 10

Niobrara: 1

Park: 0

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 4

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 7

Teton: 31

Uinta: 2

Washakie: 3

Weston: 0

Total: 140

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 29

Albany: 6

Big Horn: 2

Campbell: 22

Carbon: 4

Converse: 14

Crook: 4

Fremont: 36

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 1

Johnson: 14

Laramie: 86

Lincoln: 8

Natrona: 32

Niobrara: 2

Park: 1

Platte 0

Sheridan: 16

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 15

Teton: 88

Uinta: 5

Washakie: 8

Weston: 0

Total: 371