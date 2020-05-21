POWELL (WNE) -– A Yellowstone National Park visitor was knocked to the ground and injured by a bison on Wednesday after she reportedly got too close the animal.
The incident occurred in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin when the woman came within 25 yards of the bison, according to a news release from the National Park Service. The release, issued within hours of the incident, didn't specify exactly how close the woman came to the buffalo or otherwise describe the circumstances of the encounter.
The park's emergency medical providers immediately responded to the scene and assessed the woman, who "refused transport to a medical facility," the release said.
Yellowstone officials did not release the woman's name, age, place of residence or any other identifying information.
"The incident remains under investigation, and there is no additional information to share," said the release.
The year's first incident of a bison injuring a visitor came on just the third day of the 2020 summer season. After being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yellowstone reopened on Monday in a limited capacity; only the East and South entrances to the park and the lower loop road are currently open to the public.
In the wake of Wednesday's incident, park officials reminded visitors of the requirement to stay 25 yards away from large animals, including bison, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.
"When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space," the release said, adding, "If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.