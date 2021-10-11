Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 50F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.