CASPER (WNE) — A fire burning near Pathfinder Reservoir more than quadrupled in size in 24 hours.
The fire — which authorities now say was caused by lighting — has thus far claimed about 7,000 acres of mostly grassland in Carbon County, according to an update released Monday afternoon. Crews had not contained any of the fire.
Three hotshot crews, three helicopters and two airplanes were among the resources fighting the fire Monday afternoon. Eleven fire engines were also assigned to the blaze.
Lightning ignited the fire Saturday in a rural area east of Pathfinder Reservoir. It had burned 500 acres as of Sunday morning, but tripled in size that day amid dry, hot and windy conditions. Although the blaze was mostly constricted to Pyramid Mountain on Sunday morning, winds that peaked at 40 mph pushed the fire toward Pedro Mountain Ranch Road on Sunday evening. Firefighters on Sunday night burned out potential fuel near Rocky Gap Road.
The BLM is fighting the blaze along with several state and local agencies.
Firefighting aircraft are using Pathfinder Reservoir as a water source. Authorities have asked people to say away from the reservoir, and the Bishop’s and Marina boat ramps were closed Monday.
Evacuations of Pedro Mountain Estates, Pedro Mountain Ranch Road, and Cardwell Ranch were implemented Sunday and remained in place Monday afternoon. Firefighting operations also closed the areas west of Leo to the Pathﬁnder National Wildlife Refuge, and north of Leo to the Natrona County line.
