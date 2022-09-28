CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday that additional monkeypox cases have been identified in Wyoming residents within the last few days.
New cases have been confirmed in a Natrona County adult man and a Campbell County adult man.
The cases are not connected and additional risk to local communities is not considered to be significantly increased at this time, WDH said in a news release.
Monkeypox is characterized by a rash with other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness. It is rarely fatal; it is unpleasant, painful and can cause serious illness in some people.
Monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact. Steps the state health department recommends to help reduce risk include talking with sexual partners about monkeypox symptoms and being aware of any new or unexplained rash or lesions.
Officials said anyone who has or recently had monkeypox symptoms or has a new or unexplained rash should not have sex and should see a healthcare provider.
Detailed facts and recommendations are available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/ poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.
