CHEYENNE (WNE) — This year’s flu season is fast approaching, and according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s Immunization Unit, a flu shot is the most effective way to prevent getting the flu.
For the 2019-20 flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend getting vaccinated by the end of October. Children between the ages of 6 months and 8 years need two rounds of shots, which should be completed by the end of October. However, after the first shot, kids have to wait four weeks to get the second.
Building immunity to the flu takes about two weeks after the shot.
At the Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health meeting Tuesday, Nursing Director Katheryn McKee said this has already been a good year for immunizations in Laramie County.
“We’ve been doing more flu shots in all of our clinics than what we did last year,” McKee said. “We’re trying to get as many people as we can.”
McKee said better outreach has helped contribute to the uptick in vaccinations. The “Everyone has a hand in fighting the flu” campaign began from the idea of a University of Wyoming student.
At the start of October, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department held a clinic to give out flu shots with the campaign. The Wyoming Department of Health director received a shot, and the flu bug mascot was there for the kids.
“We had a good campaign this year,” McKee said.
McKee also said she heard reports that vaccinations in grocery stores and pharmacies have been quite popular, as well.
