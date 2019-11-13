SHERIDAN (WNE) — Sheridan tourism is coming off a strong year, having pulled in about $650,000 in collections; this means fiscal year 2018-2019 is the second most successful year for Sheridan tourism on record, Sheridan Travel and Tourism Director Shawn Parker told local legislators at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce’s legislative forum last week.
“Our national profile really continues to rise as we continue to work on the Discovery Channel, Fox Sports and PBS,” Parker said.
That growth was spurred on by new events hosted during times that have traditionally been considered the off-season for tourism, such as the WYO Winter Rodeo. That event in particular managed to bring about 3,500 to town in the middle of February, Parker said.
“We picked our worst-performing day from a tourism perspective,” Parker said. “…And we set revenue records at at least seven downtown businesses that day.”
The Sheridan WYO Film Festival, which recently concluded its second annual event, also succeeded in bringing tourists to Sheridan during the off-season, Parker said.
From a legislative perspective, after a statewide lodging tax appeared poised to pass during the Legislature’s last general session, only to be defeated in the Senate, Parker said the state tourism industry would not be pushing for a similar tax this coming session, but would continue working on the idea to craft a proposal that will be more popular.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.