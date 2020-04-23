LOVELL (WNE) — Wyoming residents are generating new momentum in responding to the 2020 Census.
As of Tuesday, April 21, the statewide response rate for Wyoming was 41.9 percent. That represents a significant increase from March, but still leaves the state lagging behind all of its neighboring states.
One of the biggest challenges facing response rates in Wyoming is the fact that approximately 23 percent of residents live in an area designated as “Update Leave.” Update Leave areas are part of a special operation for the Census Bureau and encompass rural locations that have city-style addresses but may use P.O. boxes to receive their mail, or it can be homes that contain rural route or highway contract route addresses.
These locations have not yet received a formal 2020 Census invitation or paper questionnaire, which is contributing to the lower statewide self-response numbers.
If that describes your situation, you can still respond online if you live at a home with a city-style address (ex: 510 Cowboy Way) but use a P.O. box to get your mail. The U.S. Census Bureau urges you to go online and complete your questionnaire.
Simply go to www.my2020census.gov and click on “Start Questionnaire” and then click on the link underneath the ID field that reads, “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.”
The U.S. Census Bureau is asking Wyoming residents with non city-style addresses, like rural routes or highway contract routes, to please wait for their Census
packet with ID to be dropped off at their home due to the complexity of these types of rural addresses.
The update leave operation is currently slated to resume in mid-June 2020 but is subject to change.
