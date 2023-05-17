DOUGLAS — Sixteen months ago, Nordex USA was planning on building a $2.2 billion clean hydrogen plant within Niobrara and Converse counties by late 2025 or early 2026, according to Aspen Consulting President Mike Noonan, who spoke to residents and stakeholders on behalf of his client, Nordex USA, last year.
And, while plans regarding building the hydrogen plant known as Pronghorn H2, LLC haven’t changed, the location has – slightly.
Nordex USA and ACCIONA, both based in Chicago, are joint owners of the Pronghorn Clean Hydrogen Project. Nordex’s parent company is based in Germany and has been manufacturing wind turbines globally for several decades.
ACCIONA is the leader in the development and management of infrastructure, water, services and renewable energies globally, according to their website. Focus Clean Energy is the project developer.
President Paul Martin, of Focus, told Converse County Commissioners May 3 that the companies are looking at building Phase I of the hydrogen project in Converse County at this time.
Converse County is an “exceptionally strong stranded wind resource. Wind is fantastic here ... basically, everything we need is here,” Martin said.
Other notable reasons for choosing Converse County as the project’s ideal location include interested landowners for land leases, an experienced oil and gas workforce and existing pipelines already in place, Wyoming’s receptiveness to an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy and multiple sustainable water supply options.
Pronghorn isn’t only going to use clean hydrogen energy, however.
Martin explained that a very large wind farm – that will generate up to 1 gigawatt of electricity – and solar energy (which will comprise 40% of the project) will be used exclusively to power the hydrogen facility.
“We are at an early stage, a very early stage right now. Ultimately, the project will continue to grow. We’re in conversations with land owners in Niobrara and Converse counties right now,” Martin told commissioners and the audience of ranchers and other parties concerned about the development.
The concern comes from the idea that the hydrogen plant is going to use a lot of water – water which in Converse and Niobrara counties is used for everything: homes, land and livestock.
In Wyoming, water is life.
“We’re doing our very best to be as responsible and sensitive to this (water) issue as we can,” Martin said.
He explained that inputs for clean hydrogen are renewable energy and water.
He also said his partners have commissioned studies with Black & Veatch in consultation with the Wyoming State Engineer’s Office for detailed analysis, including the options of pursuing ground water from identified isolated aquifers and evaluating purchasing water already permitted for industrial use. Buying water from PacifiCorp’s Dave Johnston Coal Fired Power Plant is an option, although it may be costly.
“Using groundwater would be more economical. Pronghorn water usage represents a fraction of that consumed by Dave Johnston power plant. Producing hydrogen is 5% more water efficient than what it takes to produce gasoline and it is 98% more water efficient than producing ethanol,” he said.
The majority of the land in the two counties the stakeholders are looking at is on private property, and the project’s success will depend upon landowners’ agreeing to allow it on their acreages.
As to any state owned land, Martin said, “We are only pursuing state land which is adjacent to interested landowners.”
Pronghorn H2 filed with Wyoming State Lands for a wind energy development lease in July of last year.
Part of that process requires the companies to notify landowners of the project and “engage with legacy lease holders to identify potential impacts to the land/s as a result of the project.” The companies say that they have done this – and are continuing to do so.
“Once identification of potential impacts is confirmed, new applicants (Pronghorn H2) are required to compensate the lessees for impacts to their operations if they're directly attributable to the new project,” Martin said.
Wildlife and environmental field studies are set to begin this month and will be ongoing for the next two years.
Studies will include an avian use survey, migration survey, raptor nest survey, bat acoustic survey, grouse lek surveys, wetlands and waterbodies surveys and surveys of any additional species of concern.
Martin said the project is estimated to add 340 long-term, full-time jobs, a projected $7.7 billion in total economic output throughout the project’s 35- year lifetime, an estimated $1 billion in county and state tax revenues and projected lease payments to the state to support schools in excess of $2 million annually.
Construction is expected to begin in 2026, and Pronghorn H2 is projected to be up and running in 2028.
However, Martin said, “We will rush it as fast as we can. The market is there ... before 2028 if we can – and it’s possible.”
This story was published on May 17, 2023.
