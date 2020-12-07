CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Police Sgt. James Peterson addressed recent rumors about the department’s interactions with homeless people at a Friday afternoon news conference, saying claims “that the police department was going out, throwing people out from under the bridge, taking their sleeping bag and throwing it away” were entirely false.
“Doesn’t happen,” he said.
The only time a person would have their belongings confiscated is when they are arrested, Peterson said.
In that case, a person’s belongings would be stored and available to be picked up once the person is released from jail.
After the news conference, Peterson took members of the local media to a handful of locations around the city where people without housing commonly stay.
Peterson heads up Operation Change, a grant-funded program that involves officers patrolling downtown Cheyenne and parks along Lincolnway and, according to CPD’s recent State of the Department report, enables them to offer social services while also enforcing laws.
The department will often assist the city in conducting clean-ups of locations where people without housing commonly stay, Peterson said. In these cases, city engineers will post notices a few days to a week before the planned clean-up, with officers visiting in person to warn people of a clean-up and to make sure they take what they want and leave the site.
“But we don’t go in there – surprise! – and throw their stuff away,” Peterson said.
CPD also has what it calls its “Family Reunification Program,” in which the department will buy a bus ticket to get people from Cheyenne to a place where they have family or friends.
Peterson said the department hasn’t heard this kind of rumor in the past and theorized it may have started after he worked an Operation Change shift Monday morning, having warned people that a clean-up would be conducted Thursday. One rumor, he said, was that he had told staff at the COMEA homeless shelter to stop giving out clothing and sleeping bags.
COMEA Executive Director Robin Bocanegra said the shelter has to be selective with what supplies it gives out, as CPD often finds abandoned clothing, sleeping bags and boxes of rotting food when it does clean-ups. She added that she would rather have people come stay at the shelter – which currently has about 40 open beds – during the winter than have a sleeping bag or tent as a false sense of security when temperatures become bitterly cold.
Peterson said a larger portion of the city’s homeless population may be choosing to sleep outside at the moment, rather than in a shelter, because of the current risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Bocanegra said COMEA has a great relationship with the department, and that she and Peterson talk at least once a week.
“He doesn’t tell me how to do my job, and I don’t tell him how to do his, but we try and work together and share information so that we can be working together and making sure that we’re both trying to do what’s best for the community – and the homeless are part of our community,” she said.
Alongside its referral efforts, Peterson said the department still believes enforcement of laws that address common issues like littering, trespassing and public intoxication are vital.
“We still think there’s a reason to do the enforcement side of this to encourage those people to get help,” Peterson said. “If they don’t reach that point, why are they going to go?”
Clean-up efforts have cost the city $18,868 this year. Outside of potential public health problems, most of the city’s camps are under bridges on the banks of Crow Creek, making it an environmental issue, as well, Peterson said.
Despite the department’s efforts, the rumors seem to have spread among some in the homeless community.
Rachel Martinez, the executive director of Family Promise, a nonprofit that helps find shelter for homeless families, said she began receiving calls this week from people who expressed concern about officers taking their belongings if they remained the street.
Joshua Davis, a pastor at Cheyenne Discipleship Center, said some of the homeless people he serves came to him earlier in the week worried about being ticketed for sleeping in public areas. Davis said he wants to work with CPD to find more proactive solutions to homelessness, rather than what he sees as reactive policies, such as ticketing for minor offenses and incarceration.
One of these solutions, he said, could be designating a location for people and encouraging them to go there, rather than be dispersed throughout the city. A team from Cheyenne Discipleship Center could then conduct outreach and work to keep the site clean.
“It’s not necessarily that the cops are doing anything wrong – according to the rules as society’s currently set them up,” Davis said. “We, as a community, need to put an end to this situation, which is ticketing and incarcerating people that don’t have any other option. ... I don’t think that they’re harassing beyond what the law allows them to do.”
