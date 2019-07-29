CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Cheyenne woman accused of lighting a house on fire and stabbing a pregnant woman had her preliminary hearing Friday afternoon in Laramie County Circuit Court.
Naomi Dolores Barnes, 20, is charged with attempt to commit first-degree arson, attempt to commit first-degree murder and child endangering.
In court, defense attorney Ross McKelvey said the attempted murder charge was a stretch because he doesn’t think Barnes premeditated stabbing the victim. The victim also threw the first punch at Barnes before a knife was ever drawn, he said.
Circuit Judge Denise Nau said she plans to bind the case over to Laramie County District Court, but needs time to assess the attempted murder charge.
According to court documents, on July 16, officers were dispatched to a house fire that Barnes allegedly started. On the way to the fire, officers also received a call for an assault with a knife at Dirty Duds Laundromat involving Barnes and the victim.
When officers arrived on scene, Barnes admitted to starting the fire. She said earlier that day she got into an argument over the phone and via text with the victim, who was also her roommate. Barnes and the victim were living together before the victim told Barnes she could no longer stay at the residence because Barnes wasn’t paying rent.
Barnes told officers she started the fire because she thought it was unfair that she was getting kicked out of the residence with nowhere to go and she had a child. She said she wanted to make the victim homeless, too.
