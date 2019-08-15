GREYBULL (WNE) — A former Basin town clerk/treasurer charged with embezzling funds from the town and Basin Area Chamber of Commerce changed her plea on Tuesday, Aug. 6 as a result of a plea agreement.
Danielle Lampman, formerly Chapman, entered an Alford plea to one felony count of theft of $1,000 or more and one misdemeanor count of misconduct as a public official. An Alford plea is a plea in which the defendant maintains their innocence, but admits that the prosecution’s evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.
Travis Smith, Lampman’s attorney, laid out the terms of the agreement before the court. Lampman would be sentenced to four to six years in the Wyoming Women's Center; however, counsel is arguing time for a split sentence. Her time would be suspended in favor of eight years of supervised probation.
Lampman would pay a $3,000 fine for the misdemeanor and $2,000 for the felony. She would be required to pay $98,410.78 in restitution.
Deputy Big Horn County Attorney Kim Mickelson gave a factual basis for the court. In regards to theft, Mickelson noted that if the matter would have gone to trial, they would have proved that Lampman committed an unauthorized transfer of $20,410 from the Basin Area Chamber of Commerce. An affidavit of probable cause listed that $78,000 originated from the Town of Basin's accounts. In regards to the misconduct charge, Mickelson noted that if the matter had gone to trial, they would have proved that Lampman tried to obtain pecuniary benefits when she did not have the authority from the Town of Basin.
