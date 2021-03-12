WyoLotto to launch daily draw game, 2by2, Sunday
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Wyoming got a little luckier this week.
WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz announced Thursday that starting at 5 a.m. Sunday, March 14, Wyomingites can begin buying tickets for a new daily draw game, 2by2.
“This isn’t just any game, it’s going to be too fun. It’ll be fun for our players, and it’ll bring extra revenue to the state,” Clontz said during Thursday’s virtual press event. “Wyoming’s newest game is the first to have a draw each day of the week, so you can play every single day.”
Players select two red balls and two white balls for each play. The game is $1 per play, and has a grand prize of $22,000 when all four numbers match. Other prizes include $100 for matching three balls, $3 for matching two balls and a free play for matching one ball.
Players can double their prizes by purchasing seven consecutive draws for $7, and any prize will be doubled (up to $44,000) if won on 2by2 Tuesdays.
Clontz added that 2by2 has the best odds of any of WyoLotto’s games: 1 in 4 tickets is a winner (though the fine print on the announcement’s logo states the odds are actually 1 in 3.59).
In a phone interview after the press event, Clontz said there are only a few other states that sell 2by2 tickets – North Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska – so it’s a small game, nationally speaking.
Because it’s a regional draw lottery game that’s part of the Multi-State Lottery Association, Wyoming will share the jackpot with those three states.
For more details on 2by2 game features and how to play, visit the WyoLotto website, wyolotto.com, or download the free WyoLotto app.
Man stabbed in Riverton
RIVERTON (WNE) — A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the middle of the day Wednesday on one of Riverton’s busiest streets, according to police reports.
The victim’s condition was unknown Thursday.
An ambulance responded to the scene, and the stabbing victim was transported.
“There is no threat to the community,” the Riverton Police Department said Thursday. “No further information is available at this time.”
The stabbing was reported at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Federal Boulevard, a five-lane highway that runs through a commercial portion of Riverton. Personal belongings of the victim were strewn about the street.
The initial report was regarding a “male subject lying in (the) roadway.” A second caller said a “subject was stabbed.” A daily report Thursday from the RPD indicates the victim involved was “stabbed in the chest and thigh.”
Man accused of assaulting his coworker while she slept
JACKSON (WNE) – A man accused of sexually assaulting his coworker while she slept was arraigned in Teton County District Court last week.
Corey Gibbs, represented by attorney Robert Horn, pleaded not guilty March 3 to third-degree sexual assault.
A woman reported the assault July 19, 2020 to a Jackson Police detective, court records show, and police say DNA found on the victim matches the defendant.
The victim told police she woke up when she felt someone’s hands on her lower abdomen and vagina.
The woman said she saw Gibbs kneeling on the floor next to her bed, records state, so she pushed him away and told him he had “no right to be in her bedroom and no right to physically touch her.”
When the woman pushed Gibbs away, “he told her that he wanted to pleasure her,” according to court documents.
The woman ran out of her apartment and upstairs to tell a friend what happened. Together, they decided to call the police.
The victim told police her employer had placed Gibbs, 43, temporarily at her two-bedroom workforce apartment in Jackson, and that supervisors told her Gibbs “was a respectable and good employee” and that he’d only need to stay there for three days. Other than his short-lived stay, she said the two were strangers.
After the assault was reported, detectives went to the apartment looking for Gibbs but he had left, they wrote in court filings.
When DNA evidence collected from a sex assault exam matched that of Gibbs, police wrote an arrest warrant, and extradited him back to Jackson from Utah.
The court scheduled a May 11 pretrial and a June 14 trial.
