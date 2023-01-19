JACKSON — With Wyoming in the throes of an opioid crisis and deaths from fentanyl skyrocketing, Jackson Hole High School, Summit Innovations School and Jackson Hole Middle School now carry a supply of naloxone, a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.
Last week the Teton County School District Board of Trustees voted to update its medical policy to reflect the use and storage of Narcan, a brand name of naloxone, commonly referred to as an “opioid antagonist.” The policy, which includes associated staff training, reflects what the medical team at the schools already had instituted.
Esther Ellis, the district’s lead nurse, credited Beth Shidner, school nurse for the high school and Summit, for working toward carrying Narcan.
“It’s been recommended for high schools and for schools in general, as we have seen the increase in painkillers and opioid-related drugs,” Ellis said. “There have been a few cases at the high school where [Shidner] would have used it if she had had it. She has seen students in precarious situations where it could be necessary to use it and she thought, ‘This is only going to get worse.’”
The schools are carrying the spray form of Narcan, which can stop a drug overdose while emergency teams work to assist a patient in crisis. At the high school and Summit there are two cases with four doses of Narcan, and the middle school has one case with two doses. The elementary schools do not carry the opioid antagonist.
Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell writes standing orders for the nurses to acquire Narcan, which is available for free through the prescription drug’s website for schools. The Wyoming Department of Health has assisted Wyoming schools in obtaining Narcan and training staff to use it.
Ellis said Narcan is another tool to keep students and the community safe, just like having EpiPens available for allergic reactions or automated defibrillator units for when someone is experiencing cardiac arrest.
It’s not just an intervention for students, she added, as the schools host a variety of programs and events open to the public. Medical staff can assist anyone in an overdose crisis on school property.
“It’s like the old saying, even if it doesn’t look like rain, carry an umbrella,” Ellis said. “This way, if it does rain you’re prepared. It’s the same thing with Narcan. If we have it we are ready to save a life.”
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, in the past five years there have been 410 fatal overdoses among Wyoming residents; almost two-thirds (63%) involved opioids. Fentanyl has become increasingly prevalent in the U.S. illicit drug supply, often substituted for or added to cocaine, heroin or other drugs to make them cheaper or more potent.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine, making it far more addictive and dangerous, said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and epidemiologist with the Wyoming Department of Health. Fentanyl and its analogs have contributed to a rising number of fatal drug overdoses nationally and in Wyoming.
In 2019 there were 11 reported overdose deaths from fentanyl among Wyoming residents. In 2021 that number jumped more than 300% to 45, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Other opioids include commonly prescribed drugs such as codeine, oxycodone, or hydrocodone. Those also can be obtained illicitly.
Teton County is below the Wyoming average for administering naloxone, ranking 13th in the state according to the Wyoming Ambulance Trip Reporting System, although the data included only naloxone delivered by EMS personnel, not by law enforcement or bystanders, the News&Guide reported in June.
Jackson Police Department Lt. Russ Ruschill said Narcan is part of standard kits in police vehicles, and he’s seen it save a life firsthand.
“I don’t see a downside to the schools carrying Narcan,” he said. “We have seen it all. We have seen the fentanyl. It’s here.”
This story was published on Jan. 18, 2023.
