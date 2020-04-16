RIVERTON (WNE) — An active shooter engaged for hours in a standoff with police Wednesday has been taken into custody, seriously injured after being shot by a law enforcement officer.
Scanner traffic indicated a subject at 1412 Aspen Drive in Riverton was upset and was arming himself. When police went to confront the subject, the man became increasingly hostile from within his home.
At around 2:20 p.m., the man fired a single shot. Minutes later he fired another eight shots in rapid succession, for a total of nine. Five minutes after that he fired roughly another eight shots, totaling 17.
No officers were injured.
A woman was escorted safely out of the home by the Riverton Police Department and was the only occupant besides the shooter, according to an interview with The Ranger by RPD Chief Eric Murphy. The woman was visibly upset.
Police evacuated neighbors from the area throughout the afternoon.
Although the Fremont County SWAT team arrived on scene - as did emergency medical services and the Riverton Volunteer Fire Department - local authorities called the Natrona County SWAT team, to utilize that department's "Bearcat" armored vehicle.
Natrona County SWAT arrived at about 6 p.m. The man was shot and extricated moments later, but Murphy could not ascertain as of Wednesday evening which agency the shooting officer was from or where in the neighborhood the officer was situated.
Officers used neighbor's roofs, houses, and yards to surround 1412.
The man was taken to SageWest Health Care with life-threatening injuries.
