CHEYENNE (WNE) — While no cases have been confirmed at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center, it is continuing strict visitation policies and screening anyone that comes through the doors, according to VA spokesman Sam House.
"A lot has not changed. However, we've been pretty strict from the very beginning," House said Wednesday.
Now, a number of screening tents are set up outside the VA for anyone going into the facility. They take each person's temperature and ask a series of questions to help determine the level of risk. Each veteran is allowed one visitor to accompany them to ensure that residents with accessibility or memory problems have the assistance they need.
In the nursing home, however, no visitors are allowed. Staff members have been using Skype with residents so they can keep in touch with their loved ones.
Across the state, the VA has had to close mobile clinics in Laramie, Wheatland and Torrington. The clinics in Rawlins, Fort Collins, Colorado, and Sydney, Nebraska, have all remained open, but for the safety of staff and patients, the VA is pushing telemedicine nationwide. Those three clinics are seeing patients via video calls through the VA Video Connect app.
