Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28

Albany: 48

Big Horn: 2

Campbell: 37

Carbon: 127

Converse: 7

Crook: 4

Fremont: 108

Goshen: 34

Hot Springs: 5

Johnson: 1

Laramie: 71

Lincoln: 6

Natrona: 36

Niobrara: 1

Park: 36

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 39

Sublette: 4

Sweetwater: 12

Teton: 32

Uinta: 9

Washakie: 14

Weston: 6

Total: 640

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28

Albany: 119

Big Horn: 36

Campbell: 157

Carbon: 159

Converse: 29

Crook: 14

Fremont: 533

Goshen: 49

Hot Springs: 25

Johnson: 22

Laramie: 414

Lincoln: 83

Natrona: 241

Niobrara: 1

Park: 146

Platte: 6

Sheridan: 101

Sublette: 39

Sweetwater: 278

Teton: 390

Uinta: 242

Washakie: 100

Weston: 12

Total 3,196

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28

Albany: 14

Big Horn: 4

Campbell: 27

Carbon: 26

Converse: 12

Crook: 0

Fremont: 68

Goshen: 8

Hot Springs: 4

Johnson: 5

Laramie: 149

Lincoln: 26

Natrona: 43

Niobrara: 2

Park: 13

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 40

Sublette: 9

Sweetwater: 18

Teton: 34

Uinta: 50

Washakie: 8

Weston: 6

Total: 567

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28

Albany: 85

Big Horn: 37

Campbell: 146

Carbon: 56

Converse: 34

Crook: 10

Fremont: 480

Goshen: 22

Hot Springs: 24

Johnson: 25

Laramie: 488

Lincoln: 103

Natrona: 247

Niobrara: 2

Park: 123

Platte 5

Sheridan: 101

Sublette: 43

Sweetwater: 282

Teton: 391

Uinta: 281

Washakie: 89

Weston: 12

Total: 3,086

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.