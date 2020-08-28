As of Friday, every Wyoming county had at least one person still suffering from the coronavirus, according to Department of Health figures.
Figures from the department’s daily coronavirus update showed one probable case of coronavirus was reported in Niobrara County on Friday, ending that county’s streak of several weeks of having no active coronavirus cases
The probable case was one of the 41 new cases reported Friday.
The reports of the new cases, combined with the 26 reported recoveries, pushed the number of active coronavirus cases to 640, an increase of 15 from Thursday.
Carbon County had 127 active cases, Fremont County had 108; Laramie had 71; Albany had 48; Sheridan had 39; Campbell had 37; Natrona and Park had 36; Goshen had 34; Teton had 32; Washakie had 14; Sweetwater had 12; Uinta had nine; Converse had seven; Lincoln and Weston had six; Hot Springs had five; Crook and Sublette had four; Big Horn had two, and Johnson, Niobrara and Platte had one.
The active cases were divided among 551 people with laboratory-confirmed cases and 89 with probable cases.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The number of laboratory-confirmed cases seen since the coronavirus was first detected in Wyoming in March went up by 30 on Friday to total 3,196, with reports of new cases in Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Converse, Fremont, Goshen, Lincoln, Natrona, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton and Weston counties.
Campbell, Fremont and Sheridan counties saw the largest growth at five new cases each.
Probable cases, where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case but has not been tested for the illness, went up by 11 on Friday to total 567 since the pandemic began.
The number of reported recoveries also increased Friday, growing by 26 to total 3,086, including 2,608 among patients with confirmed cases and 478 among those with probable cases.
