Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.