PINEDALE (WNE) – The active investigation continues in the search for missing Aubree Shanae Corona, 28, of Green River.
The investigation, which began July 15, has yet to present any leads to her whereabouts.
A two-day search and rescue mission was conducted in the Union Pass area earlier this month. She was reported to have been last seen in the Dubois area. She had left her party who had been camping near New Fork Lake and became turned around.
After finding no signs of Corona in the Union Pass area, the official coordinated search and rescue mission from both Sublette and Fremont counties were suspended.
The investigation into her whereabouts has not been suspended. Multiple law enforcement agencies in Sublette, Fremont, Sweetwater counties, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Wyoming Game and Fish have continued a coordinated investigation into the missing person case.
Corona is 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs about 190 pounds. She was last seen in the dark gray 2005 Chevy Avalanche with a motorcycle in the back and Wyoming license plate 4-21717.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office at 307-367- 4378.
