RAWLINS (WNE) —An energy project more than a decade in the making is still coming along, its manager reported to the Carbon County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
In May 2007, the electric power company PacifiCorp launched the Energy Gateway Transmission Expansion, a multi-year project intended to add around 2,000 miles of new transmission lines across the western region.
Currently, three major segments of the gateway are complete and in service.
Three years ago, the company announced plans to construct a sub-segment of the Gateway West project in Wyoming.
The Rawlins Times reported that in October, the project crossed Interstate 80 just east of the North Platte River at the Fort Steele exit. The West project is slated to be completed this October, but project manager Rod Fisher didn’t indicate if that was still the case or not.
Also in October, PacifiCorp announced plans to construct the Gateway South project in Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.
The South portion of the project was discussed during Tuesday’s remote board meeting, with project manager Rod Fisher providing updates.
The team is focused on obtaining the proper permits and scheduling times to speak with landowners in the area where they plan to build. The South project will stretch around 420 miles across three states.
The Gateway West sub-section is 190 miles, stretching from the Aeorlus Substation northwest of Medicine Bow to the Anticline Substation near the Fort Bridger Power Plant.
Fisher said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he expects ground to break on the South project in April or May 2021 and plans to have the project in service by the end of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.