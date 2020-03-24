Sweetwater County has it's first case of COVID-19.
Healthcare agencies were notified today by a private medical laboratory which confirmed an adult male in his 40s, living in Green River, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient continues to self-isolate at home.
“We would like for this to be our one and only case, but we are aware this likely will not be the situation,” said Kristy Nielson, MHSC Chief Nursing Officer. “We are taking precautions to minimize the spread; we ask the community to help us with this by following the advice we are providing.”
This case brings the number of Wyoming cases to 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.