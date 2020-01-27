CASPER (WNE) — A group of Wyoming health organizations formally announced this week their plan to lobby the Legislature to expand Medicaid in the Equality State.
“I think we’re hearing from a lot of sectors and a lot of different voices are coming up and speaking out and supporting Medicaid expansion,” said Chris Merrill, whose Equality State Policy Center is part of the coalition.
The group — dubbed Healthy Wyoming — includes the Wyoming Medical Society, the state hospital association, AARP Wyoming, and state chapters of the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, Merrill said. Its sole and explicit goal, he added, was expanding Medicaid. Its rollout includes a question-and-answer handout with facts about expansion and a Facebook video quoting several University of Wyoming medical students speaking in favor of the effort.
States have the ability to expand the program under the Affordable Care Act and via a Supreme Court decision. The process would broaden the joint state-federal program to those making 138 percent of the federal poverty line. The new costs of the larger program would be split between the federal government and the state, with the feds paying 90 percent going forward.
Figures released by Wyoming’s Health Department show that Wyoming would pay about $18 million in the first two years of expansion, while the feds would pay $136 million. Roughly 19,000 Wyomingites would be newly covered by expansion in those first years.
