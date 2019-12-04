JACKSON (WNE) — St. John’s Medical Center administrators are bracing for a fight over a proposed bill that would increase its property tax burden.
A bill that has passed out of the Joint Interim Revenue Committee would limit the types of property government entities would be able to own and operate without paying taxes on them. Essentially it would limit tax-exempt property for such organizations, like St. John’s, to what is used for their base operations, which is not now the case.
“Anything that we own, we buy them and title them under the Hospital District,” CEO Dr. Paul Beaupre said. “Therefore we are tax exempt on those properties.”
That includes the property the hospital uses for employee child care and housing. The new bill would increase the property tax burden for those properties, which Beaupre said might have to be passed on to the employees that use those services.
Beaupre sees the bill as the state looking for new sources of revenue. As royalty income has fallen during a decline in oil, coal and gas prices, the state has been forced to look for revenue elsewhere.
“Taxing property of tax-exempt entities isn’t going to replace coal revenues,” he said. “They’re grasping for anything.”
The bill’s language seeks a change to the phrase “governmental purpose,” which now covers most uses by such entities. It seeks to eliminate from the definition property that is used for recreation or leased by nongovernment entities.
