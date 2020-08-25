Have a big idea? Area 59 and the FUEL Business Incubator are hosting an idea pitch event for people to share their business or invention ideas and get immediate feedback from a panel of community leaders.
From 4-6 tonight at Area 59, panelists will provide positive feedback and brainstorm some suggestions for the next steps to take your big ideas to the next level.
This is the first in a monthly series of pitch events to cultivate and promote big ideas in Campbell County, from miners and ranchers who modify their equipment to start-ups to existing businesses thinking about trying something new.
For more information, contact Curtis Burdette at Energy Capital Economic Development at 307-686-2603 or curtis@energycapitaled.com.
