JACKSON (WNE) — In what’s being described as the most audacious theft case in decades, a Jackson businessman is accused of stealing upwards of $100,000 worth of high-dollar items from his customers.
“The variety, I have never seen anything like it,” Teton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bret Bommer said. The longtime detective said it was the “boldest” theft he’s seen in his decades-long career here.
Bommer has been working the case against Michael Dennis Lynch, a contractor and the owner of Teton Precision Scapes, since spring 2018.
Lynch, 36, was arraigned Thursday in Teton County District Court where he sported a fresh new, short haircut and pleaded not guilty to the 12 counts he is facing.
According to documents from the Teton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Lynch faces charges of aggravated burglary, four counts of felony theft, burglary, two counts of forgery, two counts of domestic battery, unauthorized use of personal identifying information and aggravated assault and battery.
Deputies have identified eight victims, Bommer said, and they’ve recovered hundreds of stolen items worth about $100,000.
Lynch became a burglary suspect after his former landlord returned home from an extended trip and noticed several items missing from his Jackson house.
In June, Lynch was caught selling his landlord’s stolen coins in Idaho Falls, records state.
Deputies believe he stole silver and gold coins, pills, computer hard drives, computer software, jewelry, artwork, musical instruments, rugs, radios, a rifle and two pistols.
He’s also the suspect in 2018 burglaries in which clothing, cameras, coats and Pendleton blankets were taken, deputies stated.
