SHERIDAN (WNE) — The Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association has announced the cancellation of the Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2021 pageant, originally scheduled for Aug. 11-15 during the 2020 Wyoming State Fair in Douglas.
The decision was made after Miss Rodeo America, Inc. released a statement canceling the Miss Rodeo America 2021 pageant.
Rachel Derner, Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2020 will continue her reign through 2021 and represent Wyoming at the Miss Rodeo America 2022 pageant held during the Wrangler National Finals in December 2021. She will be the first Miss Rodeo Wyoming in history to hold the title for two consecutive years.
“I am saddened by the announcement that the Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2021 pageant has been canceled,” said Crystal Myers, Miss Rodeo Wyoming National director and pageant chair. “This was a tough decision to make and one that was not taken lightly. With the announcement of the cancellation of the Miss Rodeo America Pageant, in Las Vegas in December, we felt there was no other option for the Miss Rodeo Wyoming Association.”
With the recent outbreak of COVID-19, various rodeo and social events across the nation have been canceled causing Derner to be left with a minimal appearance schedule.
“Miss Rodeo Wyoming 2020, Rachel Derner, has not had the opportunity to fully experience the title of Miss Rodeo Wyoming and has accepted the invitation to hold the title for 2021. Rachel will continue to make as many functions as the current restrictions allow in the year 2020 and we hope and pray that things will be back to normal for her 2021 reign,” Myers said.
