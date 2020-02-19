TORRINGTON (WNE) – Jamie Snyder kept a straight face and showed no emotion as Goshen County District Court Clerk Brandi Correa read the jury’s decision that he had been ruled guilty of first-degree murder.
“I didn’t kill Wade,” Snyder later said. “We were friends for 10 years. I’m going to prison for life.”
That is a possible fate for Snyder, who will be sentenced in 60 days after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
The verdict came after four full days of rehashing the events of May 24, 2018, and the days and years leading up to the day Snyder stabbed Erschabeck in Fort Laramie.
It took the jury just under an hour to decide on Snyder’s guilt.
Snyder’s defense attorney, Jonathon Foreman, spent much of the trial arguing that Snyder suffered from serious mental health issues and that external stressors had caused his client to suffer a temporary break from reality.
He pointed to an earlier involuntary commitment in a mental health institution as proof Snyder had issues.
“He believed people were surveilling him,” Foreman said. “He saw tri-colored people in his yard that he believed were going to kill him. He believed he was Rasputin, a Russian priest killed in 1917. He was a fire-breathing dragon. He believed he was a wolf, his friend was a fox and they were at war with the birds. He believed there are lizard people running things, that he controlled weather, that he’s a god, that he gave birth to Gavin (Martin’s) sister’s boyfriend. These are all documented by the examiners.”
Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer, along with deputy attorney Jeremiah Sandburg, presented the jury with information that the crime had been premeditated and that Snyder’s version of the events had varied from him not even being at the scene of the stabbing to Erschabeck being the aggressor.
Boyer told the court Snyder had planned his attack and had even told Michael Paules the day prior that Eschabeck “needed to die.”
