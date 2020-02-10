LARAMIE (WNE) — A 41-year-old man who fatally shot a man in a Laramie parking lot in 2003 was sentenced to 12-18 years imprisonment last week after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter last year.
Fidel Serrano had appeared on an FBI’s Most Wanted List while he was on the lam for more than a decade.
After being brought back to Wyoming in 2018, Serrano was charged with first-degree murder.
However, prosecutors dropped the murder charge in exchange for Serrano pleading guilty to manslaughter after the man’s defense team offered a “sudden heat of passion” defense to the murder charge.
Voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, but Albany County District Court Judge Tori Kricken ultimately sentenced him to 12 to 18 years.
Two days before Serrano killed Galvan-Morales, the two had gotten into a fight at a dance in Cheyenne, witnesses told police.
Serrano’s attorney, Randy Hiller, said on Thursday that Galvan-Morales had claimed to have killed Serrano’s girlfriend.
The pair had been former co-workers at Rocky Mountain Forest Products on Laramie’s West Side. Serrano killed Galvan-Morales in the parking lot of the factory, which closed in 2007.
After killing Galvan-Morales and fleeing the U.S., Hiller said Serrano has been living a law-abiding life in Mexico.
“He has no other criminal history other than this case,” Hiller said.
Hiller said it’s likely that Serrano will be deported as soon as he is released from prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.