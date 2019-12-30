RIVERTON — Officials have released the name of the Lander woman who died last week in a flash fire caused by smoking while using home oxygen.
Kathlyn Werth, 77, died Dec. 19 in Salt Lake City.
The fire was reported at about 10:40 a.m. Dec. 18 on Northside Drive in Lander.
Officials said Werth’s son also was injured in the blaze. Both victims were flown to the University of Utah Burn Center, where the mother passed.
Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office investigator Dalton Sanders said the flash fire originated in the bathroom of a single-wide mobile home.
He identified the cause of the blaze as “smoking on home oxygen.”
Sanders explained that oxygen acts like a “fuse” when it contacts flame, allowing a fire to travel along the path of the flammable substance.
The flame also causes an explosion if it reaches the oxygen tank, as it did Dec. 18. Sanders said the trailer was destroyed in the resulting blaze.
Lander Volunteer Fire Department chief Bobby Johnston said neighbors who reported the fire the morning of Dec. 18 indicated the home occupants “needed help getting out.” But when he arrived at the scene, Johnston said both victims were outside of the structure.
Both were “severely burned,” he said, but Werth was “a lot worse off ” because she had been “wearing” the oxygen.
