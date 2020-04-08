Wyoming distilleries will get some help because of their help.
The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors on Tuesday approved a federal grant request for up to $250,000 that will offset and reimburse Wyoming distilleries for costs associated with the manufacture and distribution of free hand sanitizer for first responders and health providers statewide.
The grant will be used to buy bulk supplies for participating distilleries that are manufacturing and distributing hand sanitizer to local incident management teams in any Wyoming county that requests it at no cost and as supplies are available. Project participants are coordinating with county health officers for distribution.
The hand sanitizer is an extra-strong formula that is meant to be distributed by county emergency management teams to EMS, fire, police and hospitals or clinics.
Other Wyoming distilleries are manufacturing and selling hand sanitizer, but this grant only funds product that will be given for free to Wyoming counties for local distribution. The grant does not fund companies that are making and selling hand sanitizer for retail or profit.
