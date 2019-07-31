LARAMIE (WNE) — According to data from the Wyoming Business Council, Laramie residents spend more of their income than any other community in the state on housing costs — yes, including Teton County.
The WBC and a regional think-tank called Community Builders are studying housing on a statewide scale, and simultaneously, the city has partnered with the same firm to complete a housing study focusing on Laramie specifically.
The Laramie City Council hosted a work session July 23 — one Councilman Paul Weaver heralded as the “work session of the year” — to hear an introduction to the study and some of the initial data from the WBC. Sarah Reese, city administrator for economic and community initiatives, said the city wanted to partner with Community Builders directly to try to address some of Laramie’s “incredibly unique housing challenges.”
“We rank number one in the state for residents who are paying more than half of their incomes in housing,” Reese said during the work session.
The data shows Laramie needs about 704 homes priced from $80,000-$309,000 in its housing market, and Reese said there are only 74 currently within that range available.
In its study, Community Builders will complete community assessments, a building code audit and an opportunity assessment and host a developer workshop. The company also plans to engage the community, especially with the developer workshop at the end of the study geared toward real estate entrepreneurs and potential developers.
