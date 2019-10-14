LARAMIE (WNE) — In what one administrator described as “a significant long-term problem,” a shortage of bus drivers in Albany County School District No. 1 schools has put several administrators in the position of driving bus routes so far this school year.
The district currently has a dozen open driver positions, ACSD No. 1 Business Manager Ed Goetz told the school board last week.
The shortage has meant both Operations Director Randy Wilkison and Transportation Manager Dave Hunter, as well as the district’s mechanics, have been driving buses this year.
“It’s really been impacting the transportation department pretty heavily,” Goetz said.
He said it’s been difficult to recruit bus drivers because they’ve only been allowing drivers to work 3-4 hours per day, which doesn’t qualify them to receive benefits.
Hoping to make the job more competitive, the school board voted to allow 12 drivers to work five hours a day — which would meet the minimum of a 25-hour work week a district employee needs to work to qualify for benefits.
Current drivers who are working 3-4 hours each day will have the option of moving up to five-hour days.
“This is also a retention effort,” Human Resources Director Taimi Kuiva said. “We’ve had an immense amount of turnover, so to attract them is one thing, but to retain these drivers is really important because we spend a lot of time and money training them.”
The district recently increased drivers’ starting pay to $15.56 per hour.
