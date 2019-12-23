RIVERTON (WNE) — Community members have identified the pair found deceased north of Riverton on Thursday as Todd and Cambrie Pepper - a father and daughter.
The Peppers were found in a residence on Darnall Road, following a fire that was reported at about 4:45 a.m. Thursday. Investigators believe the fire began much earlier, due to its heavy involvement with the structure when discovered by responders.
The home was blackened by the fire, and had collapsed in the middle by 11 a.m., when officials located the Peppers.
Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen did not name the Peppers officially, but he said the man found in the home on Darnall Road was 49, and the child was 11.
Stratmoen has not announced the cause of the fatalities officially, but unofficially, he said the fire appears to have caused them.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office and the Wyoming State Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation was also on scene Thursday, but are no longer a key part of the investigation, said Fremont County Undersheriff Mike Hutchison on Friday.
"DCI only assists up to the point when you can rule out suspicion of criminal activity or foul play," Hutchison said. "They assisted with the investigation, but their portion of it is finished, as foul play is not suspected.”
