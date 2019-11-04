RIVERTON (WNE) — Although she was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for cocaine and oxycodone distribution, the former head judge for Wind River Tribal Court has received a last-minute extension.
Terri Smith’s new sentence date is Feb. 18; she is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. that day in the United States District Court of Wyoming in Cheyenne.
Smith’s attorneys asked for the continuance Oct. 25, writing that Smith is undergoing inpatient treatment for “addiction issues” and is not expected to complete treatment until December.
“It is in the best interest of justice that (Smith) receive the full benefit of her ongoing addiction treatment,” the request states.
U.S. District Judge Alan B. Johnson agreed, granting the four-month extension Oct. 29.
Smith was indicted on drug delivery charges in March along with her sister, Jerri Smith of Utah.
Both have pleaded guilty.
Soon after her indictment, Terri Smith resigned her position as head judge for the Wind River Tribal Court, which adjudicates Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho members on the Wind River Indian Reservation.
