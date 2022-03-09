CODY — When Cody resident John McCue visited Ukraine for the first time last summer, he was surprised to find hardy people and a welcoming culture, not unlike the world he knows back home.
“It’s very Wyoming-esque,” McCue said. “Many people in Ukraine truly live off the grid, especially outside of the cities.”
The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv may be 5,441 miles away from Cody, but the two locations share more of a connection than may meet the eye. A few Cody residents have had intimate experiences with the Eastern European country.
Former U.S. Sen. Al Simpson has been to Ukraine and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the aggressor in the current war in Ukraine, while Simpson was a co-chairman of a special bipartisan task force on U.S.-Russian relations established by the East-West Institute in 2001.
Simpson said this meeting was telling and highly consistent with the actions Putin is making 21 years later. Simpson described the Russian leader as a man with “piercing eyes,” carrying the resemblance of a venomous snake and the mannerisms of a porcupine.
He said Putin “wasn’t really listening” to their pleas for peace.
“He said, ‘I have Chechnya, I’m going to bomb them out,’” Simpson remembered Putin saying. “He said, ‘All the trouble comes from the West,’ and then started getting into what we determined was some anti-Semitic language.
“I’ve never changed my opinion about him. He’s a sneaky little rascal.”
For Cody resident and Sleeping Giant Ski Area owner Nick Piazza, the events taking place in Ukraine hit all too close to home, because for Piazza, Ukraine is his second home.
“It’s a genocide, Putin is a maniac,” Piazza said. “He’s trying to take over a country that did nothing to him.”
According to BBC, Putin has defended his actions under the guise that he is protecting people subjected to bullying and genocide, and aims for a “demilitarization and de-Nazification” of Ukraine. There has been no genocide proven in Ukraine, a country led by a president who is Jewish. Putin has also decried Ukraine’s closer ties with the European Union and expressions of interest in joining the West’s defensive military alliance, NATO.
In announcing Russia’s invasion, Putin accused NATO of threatening “our historic future as a nation.” A total of 14 countries have joined NATO since 1997 – all extending the organization’s boundaries to the east, many of which were under the sphere of Soviet influence.
Russia has been bombing Ukraine’s major cities since Feb. 24 and is quickly closing on the nation’s capital. The United Nations has said at least 406 civilians, including 27 children, have died since Russia’s invasion. The Russian Army, under Putin’s overall command, has been shelling residential apartments, cemeteries and a Holocaust memorial.
“These are acts of terror,” Piazza said.
Where Putin will stop is almost anyone’s guess, but Germany’s chancellor Olaf Scholz said the Russian leader “wants to take over Europe according to his world view.”
“As long as this guy is alive he’s a madman,” added Simpson, drawing comparisons between Putin and Adolf Hitler.
Simpson was in Germany for the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and worked with former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev on multiple occasions.
“These are strange times we’re living in,” Simpson said.
Piazza, a Cody native, has spent significant portions of his adult life living and working in Ukraine, where he met his wife and still runs businesses. In addition, he relies on a number of Ukrainians to help run Sleeping Giant through their bookkeeping and IT services.
“Sleeping Giant is one third to one fourth Ukrainian in staff,” he said.
Before the current war started, Piazza said he had many Ukrainians considering investing in the mountain, and many visited the ski hill.
Piazza said he hopes Americans can rally around Ukraine in its underdog fight against a “bully.”
“We’re still leaders of the free world, we still need to see more (support),” he said.
The bravery shown by the Ukrainian military and civilians standing up to Putin has captured the hearts and attention of the world.
“Ukrainians – they just have grit,” McCue said. “They are strong-willed people.”
Simpson, who was enrolled in the Army ROTC program at the University of Wyoming before serving overseas, knows all about service.
“The people in Ukraine are not fighting for anything but their country,” he said.
Donations for Ukraine are being accepted at the Central Bank of Ukraine at tinyurl.com/ycktnbbu. People can also donate humanitarian supplies like blankets and canned food at at novaposhtaglobal.ua/en/.
On Saturday, Sleeping Giant donated 100% of its ticket sales to Ukraine’s armed forces through the National Bank of Ukraine. Piazza said around 280 tickets were sold, the majority of which were made in the form of a donation by people who didn’t actually go skiing. There are no other North American ski areas that have publicly promoted making donations towards the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
Piazza can’t ignore friends and co-workers in their time of need. The sound of air raid sirens filled the background of a recent video call he had with a friend, who was hiding out with their children in a basement bunker.
“The whole world is changing, we don’t know what things will look like a few months from now,” he said.
Piazza said he will likely house the wives and children of members of the Ukrainian military in the near future.
He was banned from Russia in 2008 for his role in supporting Georgia against the Kremlin’s aggression. Still, despite Russia’s seizing the Ukrainian southern region of Crimea in 2014, he said he never expected Putin to take a full-scale onslaught on the country.
“I never thought that the West and NATO would allow indiscriminate bombing to this scale,” he said.
When the recent war started, Piazza had to scramble to get his wife’s family and employees into safety. Through that process, his Sleeping Giant associate John McCue started getting involved. McCue, an ex-Marine sergeant, has military connections around the nation and decided it was time to step up further. He will be helping with military staging efforts in Poland for the foreseeable future, an effort Piazza is funding.
“I have a personal interest in assuring the safety of those people,” McCue said. “I can’t sit by. We’re supposed to help.”
McCue’s group is a mix of reservists and recently retired U.S. Armed Forces members, he said. When they arrive in Poland, these volunteers may join the Ukrainian Foreign Legion, the national guard or a neighborhood watch group, depending on their individual skill-sets and the needs on the ground.
McCue’s group is only taking those with higher-level military experience at this point but is receiving volunteers with medical and other non-combat forms of experience.
“We’ve had a huge outcry – a ton of guys wanted to go – we’re having to sort through and vet these guys,” McCue said. “I can’t express how much support we’ve got from the military community for Ukraine. There’s been no selfishness. It’s part of that warrior spirit.”
McCue will be based out of Warsaw, Poland, but could not reveal any further details about his plans when he hits the ground. He spent last week attempting to acquire armor and other protective gear for his staff.
“We’re really trying to work hard to get to the places most affected,” he said.
This story was published on March 7, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.