The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by one on Monday to total 472 as the number of new confirmed cases in the state went up by 39.
Wyoming Department of Health figures released Tuesday afternoon showed that the state has seen 1,545 confirmed coronavirus cases since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March, along with 358 probable cases.
During the same time, 1,412 of those patients have recovered.
Laramie County has the highest number of active cases at 84, while Fremont County, had 65 active cases as of Monday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
As of Monday, Laramie County had 84 cases; Fremont County had 65; Natrona County had 55; Sweetwater County had 45; Park had 41; Campbell had 37; Teton and Uinta had 30; Big Horn had 18; Albany had 17; Lincoln had 16; Sheridan had 12; Carbon had eight; Washakie had four; Sublette had three; Converse, Goshen and Weston had two, and Johnson had one.
Crook, Hot Springs, Niobrara and Platte counties had no active cases.
The number of active cases included 395 among patients with confirmed coronavirus cases and 77 with probable cases.
New confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Fremont, Goshen, Laramie, Natrona, Sheridan, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta and Weston counties Monday. Sweetwater had the highest number of new cases at 12.
The number of probable cases increased by three Monday to total 359 since the pandemic began. A probable case is defined as one where a patient shows coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
Recoveries seen since mid-March increased by 40 to total 1,412, including 1,131 among those with confirmed cases and 281 among those with probable cases.
There have been 21 deaths among Wyoming residents attributed to the coronavirus. However, two of those patients were living in Colorado at the time they were diagnosed with the illness and they were not counted as confirmed cases in Wyoming.
