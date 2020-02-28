JACKSON (WNE) — Four days after hired gunners flew what unexpectedly became a one-day mission, Grand Teton National Park released results.
“Thirty-six of the approximately 100 mountain goats were removed,” the park announced in a series of bullet points emailed Tuesday. “No additional aerial operations are planned. The closure of the central Teton Range is lifted.”
After U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt intervened Friday, Grand Teton suspended the long-planned operation to eradicate nonnative goats. On Tuesday the park announced that the agency would instead develop a “skilled volunteer culling program” using “trained volunteers” and “ground-based methods” as early as fall 2020.
The park’s bullet points make the case that the cull will not resemble a traditional hunt.
Participants won’t be able to keep their “trophy,” the statement said, though the meat “may” instead be distributed to the volunteers themselves or to food banks after it’s screened and deemed suitable for consumption. Licenses will not be sold for the program, and the culling will be conducted “under controlled circumstances with the supervision of National Park Service personnel.”
Park officials declined an interview request for this story and have declined to answer questions or make Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail available to the media since the operation started.
Jackson Hole resident Joan Anzelmo, a retired National Park Service public affairs specialist and superintendent, was appalled at the lack of transparency surrounding the goat removal operation. Park officials withholding basic information for several days about the operation — one not related to an ongoing investigation — is “very extreme and unprecedented,” she said.
