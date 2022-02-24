Crook County man bound over on murder charges
SUNDANCE (WNE) — County resident Edward Svoboda has been bound over to District Court on charges related to the death of his wife of 53 years last September.
Svoboda appeared in Circuit Court on February 7 for a review of the competency evaluation performed in January at the Wyoming State Hospital.
Judge Matthew F.G. Castano found there to be probable cause to believe an offense – or several offenses – had been committed by Svoboda. He bound the case over to District Court for arraignment and further proceedings.
Svoboda has been charged with murder in the first degree. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment at minimum, and could be given the death penalty, a $10,000 fine or both.
He has also been charged with murder in the second degree, carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, a $10,000 fine or both.
The difference between murder in the first and second degree is premeditation: to be convicted of murder in the first degree, Svoboda must be found guilty of purposely killing a human being with “premeditated malice.”
Svoboda also faces a third felony charge of aggravated homicide by vehicle, carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years’ incarceration, a $10,000 fine or both.
Svoboda was arrested on September 5, 2021 after three deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports that he had driven his truck into the back yard and struck his wife, Kathleen.
She was pronounced deceased when the Hulett ambulance arrived on scene.
While investigating the scene, deputies determined that the victim had been hit and driven over by a pickup truck hauling a trailer.
Svoboda’s case has been assigned to Judge James M. Causey. An arraignment is scheduled for March 24.
This story was published on Feb. 24, 2022.
Buffalo man charged with vehicular homicide
BUFFALO (WNE) — Prosecutors have charged Robert Bennett, of Buffalo, with aggravated homicide by a vehicle after Bennett was involved in a fatal accident in August, court records say.
Bennett faces a maximum of 20 years in jail and a fine of $10,000. The charge is a felony. Bennett was bound over to the Fourth Judicial District Court after waiving his preliminary hearing.
According to court documents, Bennett and his wife, Delrae, were westbound on U.S. Highway 16 on Aug. 2 at about 9:20 p.m. Robert Bennett was driving, returning home after a night in Buffalo during which both he and his wife consumed alcohol, according to interviews conducted by law enforcement.
At the time of the crash, the Bennetts were traveling uphill and curving to the left. The vehicle went off the road to the right, and Bennett overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to roll. It slid to a stop, upside down, on the shoulder of the roadway, court documents say.
Delrae Bennett suffered fatal injuries to the head in the crash, and Robert Bennett was also injured, according to the affidavit.
Bennett's blood alcohol level was 0.218%, according to testing at Johnson County Healthcare Center. The legal limit is 0.08%.
A warrant for Bennett's arrest was issued Dec. 6, and he was released after posting a $10,000 cash bond.
This story was published on Feb. 24, 2022.
