SHERIDAN — A triple homicide in Sheridan County earlier this year brought to light different elements of the death penalty in Wyoming, including attorneys' ability to represent the defendant and time for closure in a case.
Dana Beartusk was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in March. First-degree murder comes with possible penalties of death, life imprisonment without parole or life imprisonment according to law.
For those first-degree murder cases not seeking the death penalty, the judge shall determine the sentence of life imprisonment without parole taking into consideration any negotiated plea agreement and evidence relevant to a determination of sentence the court deems to have probative value, according to Wyoming state statute.
Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Dianna Bennett said the state tries to include victims of violent crimes in discussions regarding what type of penalty to seek in a case.
“Sometimes they provide great input and that is important to us,” Bennett said. “Sometimes we can't find them and they just disappear, and sometimes they won't return our calls and refuse to cooperate.”
In Beartusk’s case, advocates from the Advocacy and Resource Center and Bennett spoke to different family members and Bennett considered the wishes of the family, although opinions differed. In addition to family considerations, Bennett consulted with an experienced death penalty prosecutor in Wyoming.
To become eligible to defend a death penalty case, the defense attorney must be death penalty certified. Experienced death penalty attorney W. Keith Goody, who formerly practiced in Wyoming but now primarily serves Oregon courts, said as a first chair he had to attend at least one capital continuing legal education program and have tried a capital case as a second or first chair.
Bennett asked permission from presiding Judge John Fenn to reopen conversations about pursuing the death penalty in Beartusk’s case after the jury trial was postponed from its original Sept. 28, 2020, start.
Public defender for Beartusk, Marty Scott, said during a September hearing in 4th Judicial District Court he is not certified to appear in such cases. In addition, Scott said the state had cut the entirety of the capital defense budget for the Wyoming Public Defender's Office.
In cases where the death penalty is sought, two qualified trial attorneys should be assigned to represent the defendant, according to National Legal Aid and Defender Association’s standards for the appointment and performance of counsel in death penalty cases.
Beartusk’s trial, now tentatively set for April 2021 barring pandemic delays that are currently causing all trials to be postponed until further notice, will be completed in two phases — guilt phase and penalty phase. If a jury finds a defendant guilty of first-degree murder — or in this case, three counts of first-degree murder — the jury moves to the penalty phase, where attorneys present mitigators and aggravators.
“It's a complicated process, which includes numerous expert witnesses and testimony,” Bennett said. “The whole case looks much different than a non-death penalty case and that begins before jury selection.”
Politics become involved in death penalty trials, as defense counsel works to select jury members who are against the death penalty, Bennett said.
“Therefore jury selection looks much different. It's all very different from beginning to end and politics makes its way into such a trial,” Bennett said.
The last person to die by capital punishment in Wyoming was Mark Hopkinson in 1992, according to the Death Penalty Information Center. Sole Wyoming death row inmate Dale Wayne Eaton had his death sentence abolished by a federal judge, but the 10th Circuit Court affirmed a district court's decision to pursue the death penalty in the case in 2019, according to news reports.
The death penalty is carried out through lethal intravenous injection. Whether defendants like Beartusk face that death depends on many factors.
