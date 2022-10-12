JACKSON — “I am not a doctor, nor a politician ... I am simply a woman with personal experience in what it is like to choose and receive an abortion,” said Grace Peck, a mother of two from Wilson.
Peck grew teary while speaking to a crowd of about 50 at the Town Square on Saturday about what the choice to end a pregnancy has meant for her life.
“Abortion can be a medical necessity — it can also save lives in other, more nuanced ways,” she said. “To have my two beautiful children, who I wouldn’t trade for the entire world, or any past experiences, on my terms, when the time was right for me.”
“If men could get pregnant, this would never be an issue,” Montrose said. “Pregnancy takes a toll on the mind and body — it’s a big deal.”
Another attendee, Kristi Nielson, has raised her voice for reproductive justice since she was in high school in Salt Lake City. The ruling on Roe v. Wade in 1973 felt like a big win; she never imagined the Supreme Court decision would be overturned almost 50 years later.
“My dad was a Democrat and had five daughters. He said [reproductive rights] are really, really, really important,” Nielson said on Saturday. “We’re a little blueberry in a bowl of marinara sauce — we need everyone to get out and vote.”
For the first time this summer, the rally hosted a number of speakers, including two candidates for the state House: District 16 incumbent Rep. Mike Yin and District 23 hopeful Liz Storer, both Democrats from Jackson.
“Abortion rights are front and center of this election cycle,” Storer said. “I’ve been unwavering in my support of abortion rights” as established in the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade.
The candidate voiced her concern with Republicans across Teton County who claim they support “pro-life abortion,” since this concept is muddy and excludes some people from seeking care. She also emphasized the importance of getting Democrats in the valley to vote in this election, since far fewer people vote in non-presidential election years.
Yin, who also has a history of defending maternal and reproductive health, warned against candidates with inconsistent opinions on the issue.
“I do hope that every single one of you goes to the ballot box this year, but make sure that for two years and for every year after that, that candidate will vote pro-choice,” Yin said.
While the rally was the smallest in size, more than 50 people showed up. About 30% of the activists were men, and a handful of those present were small children and babies.
“This is my six-month-old daughter’s first rally,” said Tea Obreht-Sheehan, a resident of Jackson as of August. “It’s scary to think that while I was pregnant in Texas, I had no choice but to carry to term a healthy pregnancy.”
For the new mom, reproductive rights have always been at the top of her election priorities, even before the reversal of Roe v. Wade. She is excited to vote for Yin, and her husband is excited to vote in general.
“This will be my first time voting since I’m from Ireland,” Dan Sheehan said, wearing his six-month-old in a chest carrier. “There they emphatically changed the abortion ban law only recently. I’m ready to do a lot of homework on the candidates here.”
Teton Dems distributed voter guides for local, pro-choice candidates for the coming election.
This story was published on Oct. 12, 2022.
