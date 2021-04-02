Sublette attorney moves to protect victims in ID theft case
PINEDALE – Sublette County Attorney Mike Crosson is asking to have all confidential and personal information of victims redacted in the felony cases of three people charged with stealing dozens of licenses and cards.
He filed motions on March 29 in 9th District Court asking Judge Marv Tyler for protective orders in the cases of Nykolus K. Williams-Richburg, Antwan T. Kegler and Jerquila K. Bell.
The three Florida residents were arrested on Feb. 9 with more than 50 driver’s licenses, credit and debit cards, checkbooks, cell phones and other personal items reported stolen from a number of states.
Each pleaded not guilty during March 18 videoconference arraignments.
On Feb. 9, Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper James DiMele stopped a 2020 Toyota Camry, rented by Kegler and driven by Williams-Richburg with Bell as passenger. The car was going 88 miles per hour in a 70- mph zone, according to his affidavit.
Richburg provided a license and Social Security card in the name of Alvin L. Johnson and a citation was issued in that name, it says. However, a K9 drug dog alerted to the vehicle and a search yielded marijuana – as well as “dozens of stolen driver’s licenses, credit/ debit cards, checkbooks and a passport.”
When taken into custody, Bell allegedly entered the jail with marijuana on her person.
Kegler, Bell and Richburg are each charged with felony counts of conspiracy to possess a forged writing, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to court records.
———
Some Yellowstone roads open to bicycles
JACKSON (WNE) — If you don’t mind a little slush, it might be time to break out the bike.
Yellowstone National Park has opened 49 miles of roads between the West Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs to spring cycling.
While no services are available, except limited restrooms, the following sections of the Grand Loop Road are now open to cycling: West Entrance to Madison Junction, Madison Junction to Norris Junction and Norris Junction to Mammoth Hot Springs. Most interior park roads don’t open until April 16, when they also open to motorized vehicles, according to a park news release.
There are several factors bikers should consider before planning a spring cycling trip. Snowplows and other heavy equipment may still be active. Weather conditions are still unpredictable, and the park also recommends that cyclists carry bear spray and anticipate wildlife encounters.
“Plan for self-rescue or repair. Cell phone coverage throughout the park is sparse and unreliable for communicating emergencies,” the release stated.
As long as safety precautions are followed, cyclists have a unique opportunity to revel in Yellowstone’s quiet majesty before the park opens fully to motorized vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.