POWELL (WNE) — Enrollment at Northwest College has sunk to a 25-year low, according to data presented this week.
Lisa Smith, NWC institutional research manager, presented figures from the college’s latest longitudinal report to the board of trustees at their regular Monday meeting. The report shows trends in enrollment over time, and Smith noted that enrollment has seen “peaks and valleys.”
“We’re in valley time at this point,” she said.
A preliminary headcount for this fall tallied 1,256 students. That’s down 4 percent from the fall 2018 semester.
Historic trends follow a pattern of increasing enrollment during periods of high unemployment, such as the recession period of 2010 to 2012, when the college experienced a significant spike in students. The figures then started to decline annually since 2013, correlating with falling unemployment rates.
While NWC is struggling with enrollment numbers, its retention and graduation rates are well above the state average.
The percentage of students enrolled in fall 2018 and returned this fall is 65 percent — the institution’s highest rate since 2002 and well above the state average.
At 39 percent, the college’s graduation rates are well above national averages, which sit at 27 percent for comparable institutions.
The college continues to address the falling enrollment rates with a marketing campaign that includes print, billboards, and online strategies. These campaigns sell the college on its location, quality of education, low cost and the experience NWC offers students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.