The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 133 on Wednesday as the state saw its second largest single-day increase in new confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said 174 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday, along with 39 new probable cases.
Once 80 new recoveries were counted, the state was left with 1,859 active cases, an increase of 133 over Tuesday
Albany County had 301 active cases; Laramie County had 293; Natrona County had 202; Fremont had 177; Sheridan had 146; Campbell had 137; Park had 118; Lincoln had 93; Teton had 61; Big Horn had 51; Converse had 45; Goshen had 41; Carbon had 38; Sweetwater had 33; Platte had 26; Crook and Weston had 19; Uinta and Washakie had 17; Johnson had 16; Sublette had seven, and Hot Springs had two.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The number of confirmed cases went up by 174 with reports of new cases in 20 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 33.
The increase is the second-largest single-day gain in new cases seen since the first coronavirus case was detected in Wyoming in March. The largest increase, 195, occurred on Oct. 9.
The new cases brought to 6,914 the number of laboratory-confirmed cases seen in Wyoming since the pandemic began.
The number of probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 39 on Wednesday to total 1,263. A probable case is one where a patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness.
The 80 recoveries reported brought the number of people to have recovered from a confirmed or probable case of coronavirus since March to 6,261.
