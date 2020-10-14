Active coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

Compiled from Wyoming Department of Health figures released at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14

Albany: 301

Big Horn: 51

Campbell: 137

Carbon: 38

Converse: 45

Crook: 19

Fremont: 177

Goshen: 41

Hot Springs: 2

Johnson: 16

Laramie: 293

Lincoln: 93

Natrona: 202

Niobrara: 0

Park: 118

Platte: 26

Sheridan: 146

Sublette: 7

Sweetwater: 33

Teton: 61

Uinta: 17

Washakie: 17

Weston: 19

Total: 1,859

Confirmed coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14

Albany: 818

Big Horn: 106

Campbell: 467

Carbon: 228

Converse: 150

Crook: 58

Fremont: 840

Goshen: 116

Hot Springs: 35

Johnson: 41

Laramie: 773

Lincoln: 241

Natrona: 711

Niobrara: 2

Park: 337

Platte: 53

Sheridan: 332

Sublette: 101

Sweetwater: 379

Teton: 653

Uinta: 310

Washakie: 121

Weston: 42

Total 6,914

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14

Albany: 124

Big Horn: 16

Campbell: 43

Carbon: 34

Converse: 59

Crook: 10

Fremont: 124

Goshen: 17

Hot Springs: 6

Johnson: 16

Laramie: 264

Lincoln: 53

Natrona: 129

Niobrara: 2

Park: 32

Platte: 21

Sheridan: 115

Sublette: 32

Sweetwater: 23

Teton: 33

Uinta: 75

Washakie: 11

Weston: 24

Total: 1,263

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14

Albany: 640

Big Horn: 69

Campbell: 371

Carbon: 222

Converse: 164

Crook: 49

Fremont: 773

Goshen: 90

Hot Springs: 39

Johnson: 40

Laramie: 740

Lincoln: 199

Natrona: 631

Niobrara: 4

Park: 369

Platte 47

Sheridan: 297

Sublette: 125

Sweetwater: 367

Teton: 624

Uinta: 366

Washakie: 108

Weston: 47

Total: 6,261

A recovery is defined as occurring when a patient has gone three days without a temperature and has seen improvement in respiratory problems.