LOVELL (WNE) — A little more than two years since the murder of Carol Jean Barnes, suspect Donald Joe Crouse appeared in Big Horn County Fifth Judicial District Court late in the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 28, to change his plea to guilty
Crouse appeared with his attorneys Diane Lozano, Brandon Booth and Timothy Blatt. Big Horn County Attorney Marcia Bean and deputies Kim Mickelson and Jennifer Kirk appeared on behalf of the state.
The change of plea came as a result of an agreement, with the terms being laid out by Booth. Crouse would plead guilty to first degree murder and serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
According to the agreement, Crouse acknowledged that he was fit and of sound mind to enter into the agreement.
Booth told the court Crouse has been advised of the nature of the charges and the possible consequences.
In return, Bean is withdrawing pursuing the death penalty. She told the court that she is withdrawing an allegation in the felony information that Crouse was a habitual criminal, citing there was no basis for the allegation.
In a factual basis, Crouse admitted to stabbing Barnes on Jan. 4, 2018, which resulted in her death. Booth asked Crouse if it was done purposefully as laid out in the allegations.
“Yes it was,” said Crouse.
Crouse admitted in the factual basis that the act was premeditated through journal entries that he wrote.
