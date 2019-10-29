RIVERTON (WNE) — There is only one step left in the approval process for a four-year Bachelor of Applied Science degree at Central Wyoming College.
The Wyoming Community College Commission approved the BAS in a unanimous decision Thursday, according to a Friday statement from CWC.
Now all that remains is a visit from the Higher Learning Commission accrediting body, which also must offer final approval for the BAS program.
The visit is expected to take place in late December or early 2020.
During the October meeting of the CWC Board of Trustees, college officials noted that High Learning Commission officials had been in consultation with CWC on how to prepare for the visit so as to ensure the best chance for a favorable recommendation on the BAS plan.
The proposed BAS in organizational management and leadership will offer two emphasis areas for students, one in tribal leadership and another in business entrepreneurship.
The BAS degree is designed specifically for people in the workforce who are looking to advance their careers or start a new business.
In her presentation to the state commission on Thursday, CWC vice president of academic affairs Kathy Wells said the process involved surveys of potential students, as well as employers, 59 percent of whom felt there was a “strong need” for the program.
Eighty-one percent of the Wyoming employers surveyed who are responsible for hiring decisions at their company said they would give BAS graduates a higher preference, CWC’s report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.